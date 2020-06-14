madridActualizado:
El desfile militar del 12 de octubre, Día de la Fiesta Nacional, del año 2019 supuso al Ministerio de Defensa un gasto de 566.834 euros, el mayor de los últimos diez años, según recoge una respuesta del Gobierno a la pregunta del senador de Compromís Carles Mulet sobre los costes de estos desfiles desde 2010.
De acuerdo a la respuesta el Ejecutivo, el siguiente año con mayor gasto en este desfile fue el 2012 con 491.549 euros, seguido de 2013, donde la fiesta nacional supuso para las arcas de Defensa una merma de 453.674 euros.
Por contra, en este periodo de diez años, el desfile menos costoso tuvo lugar en 2016, año en el que se gastaron sólo 241.785 euros.
Según la respuesta del Gobierno, los costes de los desfiles con motivo de la fiesta nacional se distribuyen en los conceptos de dietas, vehículos, combustible, transporte, reuniones y otros gastos y se corresponden al Ejército de Tierra, la Armada, Ejército del Aire, Guardia Civil, Guardia Real y Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).
El Gobierno también señala en la respuesta que desde el año 2014 está información se publica en el portal de Transparencia de la Administración General del Estado.
