Un hombre mata a su mujer y a dos de sus hijos menores en Jaén

Posteriormente, el hombre de 52 años se lanzó por una ventana.

Imagen de archivo de un operativo de la Policía Nacional. EFE

Un hombre ha matado supuestamente a su mujer, de 46 años, y a dos de sus hijos, de 12 y 17 años, y posteriormente se ha suicidado en la mañana de este domingo en la localidad jiennense de Úbeda, según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Andalucía.

A las 8:20 horas la Policía Nacional recibió del servicio de emergencias 112 una llamada alertando de que un hombre se había precipitado a la calle desde un cuarto piso de un edificio de Úbeda y de que en el interior había varias personas heridas.

Los agentes que acudieron al lugar hallaron en el rellano de la escalera a un joven malherido y en el interior del piso a una mujer y a un menor de edad muertos con heridas de arma blanca.

Posteriormente el joven herido falleció en el hospital San Juan de la Cruz de Úbeda al que fue trasladado. El presunto autor de los crímenes, de 52 años, que supuestamente se lanzó por una ventana, también falleció. Según la Delegación del Gobierno, no había antecedentes de denuncias por violencia de género.

