madrid
El Gobierno central lanzará a finales del curso 2021-2022 una especie de 'Erasmus rural' para que los jóvenes realicen su primera experiencia laboral de al menos tres meses en entornos rurales, en el marco de la estrategia contra la despoblación de estos entornos.
"Queremos lanzar un programa de bolsa de empleo, de formación, al estilo de lo que se ha hecho con el Erasmus en Europa, rompiendo fronteras. Que al menos tres meses de la primera experiencia laboral de nuestros jóvenes tengan lugar en este tipo de entornos para una conexión emocional y laboral", ha explicado este lunes la vicepresidenta cuarta del Gobierno y ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera.
Según ha precisado, el Gobierno espera que los 100 primeros jóvenes que participarán en este programa lo hagan a finales del curso 2021-2022.
Así lo ha anunciado este lunes 29 de marzo durante la clausura de un acto en el Senado, en el que se ha presentado el 'Estudio de percepción de los avances realizados en la España Despoblada desde el 31 Marzo de 2019', presentado por la Cátedra contra la Despoblación y Reto Demográfico de Next Educación.
