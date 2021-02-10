Estás leyendo: Detenido el marido de la alcaldesa de Marbella tras un registro en su empresa

Marbella Detenido el marido de la alcaldesa de Marbella tras un registro en su empresa

Las fuentes policiales no han precisado el motivo del arresto y han indicado que el asunto está bajo secreto sumarial.

Ángeles Muñoz, alcaldesa de Marbella
Ángeles Muñoz, alcaldesa de Marbella en una rueda de prensa. Ayuntamiento de Marbella

El marido de la alcaldesa de Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz (PP), ha sido detenido por la Policía este martes en una jornada en la que los agentes han efectuado un registro en las oficinas de una empresa propiedad de él, según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales y testigos de la inspección del inmueble.

Las fuentes policiales no han precisado el motivo del arresto y han indicado que el asunto está bajo secreto sumarial, un caso en el que se habrían practicado otras detenciones por el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.

Fuentes próximas al entorno del esposo de la regidora y senadora han asegurado a Efe que, tras la actuación de los agentes, él -septuagenario- ha vuelto al domicilio familiar, donde se encontraba esta noche. Los testigos del registro han señalado que la inspección se ha producido en la mañana de este martes por parte de agentes que han llegado vestidos de paisano a la sede de una consultoría situada en un centro comercial y de negocios de la zona de Nueva Andalucía, en Marbella.

El marido de Muñoz ha estado presente durante el registro y al lugar se ha acercado un letrado de confianza de él, según las fuentes, que no han precisado más detalles. 

