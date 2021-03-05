león
El secretario de Estrategias contra la Despoblación del PSOE en León, Alejandro Campillo, ha presentado su dimisión este jueves después del comentario vertido en la red social Facebook en la que había pedido "la guillotina para los Borbones".
Así lo han confirmado fuentes de la formación socialista a través de un comunicado en el que han señalado que desde la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE "se han iniciado los trámites para la apertura de un expediente disciplinario y su suspensión cautelar de militancia".
Asimismo, han señalado desde la dirección provincial del PSOE que "los cargos públicos deben ser responsables en sus actos y también en sus manifestaciones ante la opinión pública" y han añadido que sus comentarios "son intolerables".
Campillo comentó una información publicada por eldiario.es en la que se incidía en que el coste de la seguridad de las infantas en su viaje a Emiratos Árabes Unidos ha estado por encima de los 30.000 euros.
En este sentido, el comentario del ya exsecretario de Estrategias contra la Despoblación en la Ejecutiva Provincial del PSOE vertía que "Los Borbones salen caros, guillotina y República".
