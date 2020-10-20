Estás leyendo: Dimite la responsable de Atención Primaria de la Comunidad de Madrid

Dimite la responsable de Atención Primaria de la Comunidad de Madrid

El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso afronta una nueva dimisión. La responsable de Atención Primaria de la Comunidad de Madrid, Marta Sánchez-Celaya, dimite, según ha podido conocer Público.

(Habrá ampliación)

