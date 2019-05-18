Los partidos políticos se preparan para la última semana de campaña electoral para las elecciones del 26 de mayo. Sigue en directo toda la actualidad política de cara a los comicios municipales, autonómicos y europeos.
Lleno en Madrid Arena en apoyo de Más Madrid
Más de 6.500 personas tienen su entrada para llenar el Madrid Arena de apoyo a la plataforma Más Madrid cuando quedan ocho días para las elecciones municipales y autonómicas que decidirán el futuro de Cibeles y de la Casa de Correos.
Los candidatos Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón se subirán a las 12 horas al escenario instalado en el Madrid Arena ante un enorme 'videowall', y ante la multitud de personas que pasadas las 11 horas ya han ido entrando en el recinto con sus banderolas.
Desde las 11.30 horas Más Madrid tomará las redes con este acto central de campaña con el que quieren mostrar el músculo de la plataforma. Lo harán con el hashtag '#MasMadridContigo'.
