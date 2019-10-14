Público
Documento Consulte la sentencia íntegra del Supremo que condena a los responsables del 'procés'

El tribunal que preside el magistrado Manuel Marchena ha dado a conocer la esperada sentencia del juicio a la cúpula del 'procés' independentista catalán. Consulte aquí la sentencia íntegra. 

El president del tribunal Manuel Marchena, juntament als magistrats, Andrés Martínez Arrieta (i) i Juan Ramón Berdugo (d), durant el judici del procés. EFE

El presidente del tribunal Manuel Marchena, junto a los magistrados Andrés Martínez Arrieta y Juan Ramón Berdugo. EFE

La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha dado a conocer este lunes la esperada sentencia. Aquí, todas las condenas, contrastadas con las peticiones de Fiscalía, Abogacía del Estado y la acusación popular del partido ultraderechista Vox.

Consulte la sentencia íntegra:

