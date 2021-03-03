Estás leyendo: Dolores Delgado se reúne con Inda y Cerdán el día que Villarejo sale de prisión

La cita se ha celebrado en un céntrico piso ubicado en el centro de Madrid. La fiscal general del Estado y exministra de Justicia se ha parapetado detrás de uno de sus escoltas para evitar ser grabada al salir del encuentro.

Dolores Delgado
La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, durante la inauguración del año judicial. (J.J. GUILLÉN | EFE).

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, se ha reunido este miércoles con los periodistas cercanos al comisario Villarejo Eduardo Inda y Manuel Cerdán. La cita se ha celebrado en un piso ubicado en el centro de Madrid horas después de que se conociera la puesta en libertad de Villarejo por parte del juez García Castellón y ha durado cerca de una hora, según ha avanzado en exclusiva CTXT.

La exministra de Justicia intentó evitar ser grabada al salir de la casa en la que se celebró el encuentro. Primero abandonaron el enclave los directores de la web OkDiario, Inda y Cerdán, y 20 minutos más tarde lo hizo Delgado. La exministra de Justicia salió del edificio protegida por tres guardaespaldas y se escondió detrás de uno de ellos para impedir ser reconocida, negándose a responder a las preguntas del reportero, Willy Veleta.

Según indicaron algunos vecinos del edificio, el piso donde se celebró el encuentro ha sido vivienda habitual en los últimos meses del exjuez Baltasar Garzón, a la sazón pareja sentimental de Dolores Delgado. El exjuez ejerce la defensa de Enrique García Castaño, El Gordo, y la de otros dos policías investigados en el caso Tándem, Carlos Salamanca y Eugenio Pino, todos ellos cercanos a Villarejo.

La fiscal general se vio envuelta recientemente en una polémica al conocerse que comió en un restaurante madrileño junto al presidente del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez; el director de Informativos de La Sexta, Antonio García Ferreras y el propio Baltasar Garzón. 

Días después de dicho almuerzo, Público desveló que una empresa de Florentino Pérez se ha salvado de las querellas de la Fiscalía en el caso de las residencias de ancianos. Cuatro de las cinco mayores las empresas de la patronal están siendo investigadas y solo se salva la filial de ACS, Clece Mayores.

