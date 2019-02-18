Público
La Ejecutiva de Ciudadanos confirma que no pactará con Sánchez ni con el PSOE

"Ni con el PSOE ni con Sánchez. Sánchez es el PSOE y el PSOE es Sánchez", afirma el secretario general del partido naranja.

El secretario general de Ciudadanos (Cs), José Manuel Villegas, comparece ante los medios tras la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo del partido. (LUCA PIERGIOVANNI | EFE)

La Ejecutiva de Cs ha ratificado que no habrá ningún pacto postelectoral ni con Pedro Sánchez ni con el PSOE, ha subrayado el secretario general de Cs, José Manuel Villegas, dejando por primera vez totalmente cerrada la puerta a una posible alianza con los socialistas.

"Ni con el PSOE ni con Sánchez. Sánchez es el PSOE y el PSOE es Sánchez", ha dicho Villegas, al señalar también que si en el pasado ha habido otro PSOE, no sabe si habrá otro Partido Socialista en el futuro y ahora este es el que hay.

Villegas ha confirmado la decisión de la ejecutiva en una rueda de prensa en la sede de Alcalá tras reunirse la dirección.

