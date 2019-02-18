La Ejecutiva de Ciudadanos confirma que no pactará con Sánchez ni con el PSOE

La Ejecutiva de Cs ha ratificado que no habrá ningún pacto postelectoral ni con Pedro Sánchez ni con el PSOE, ha subrayado el secretario general de Cs, José Manuel Villegas, dejando por primera vez totalmente cerrada la puerta a una posible alianza con los socialistas.
"Ni con el PSOE ni con Sánchez. Sánchez es el PSOE y el PSOE es Sánchez", ha dicho Villegas, al señalar también que si en el pasado ha habido otro PSOE, no sabe si habrá otro Partido Socialista en el futuro y ahora este es el que hay.
Villegas ha confirmado la decisión de la ejecutiva en una rueda de prensa en la sede de Alcalá tras reunirse la dirección.
(Habrá ampliación)
