Fracasada la legislatura llega el momento de los reproches. El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha protagonizado un cara a cara con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones este miércoles, tras no designar el rey a ningún candidato a la investidura, encarando de esta manera el país unas nuevas elecciones.
Rufián le ha preguntado ha Pedro Sánchez qué plan tiene el PSOE para Catalunya, a lo que el líder del Ejecutivo a contestado que "el mismo" que para el resto de España. El portavoz de ERC ha cargado duramente contra el proceso de negociación de la investidura y ha afeado el comportamiento de Sánchez, al que ha acusado de querer pactar con la derecha.
"Cuanto más fuertes son ustedes más se acercan a las derechas", ha dicho Rufián durante su intervención en la sesión de control al Gobierno. El diputado de ERC ha recordado que al principio de la legislatura se preguntaron qué Sánchez se encontrarían de cara a resolver el conflicto territorial en Catalunya: "Ya lo sabemos, el del 155".
El presidente ha replicado y ha advertido al parlamentario catalán de que si "la Generalitat trata de violentar la Constitución Española o el Estatuto de Autonomía catalán, el Gobierno utilizará cualquier artículo constitucional para garantizar la integridad territorial".
Sánchez ha asegurado que le resulta "llamativo" la posición de partido independentista de ERC: "Me resulta llamativo que un partido de izquierdas defienda la independencia de un territorio rico porque dice que paga más que los territorios pobres".
Durante su turno de intervención, Rufián ha asegurado que, a pesar de los movimientos del PSOE durante la legislatura, abocada a su final desde este martes, "no nos van a tener donde quieren". "Yo no soy politólogo, pero creo que la gente está hasta las narices de todos nosotros. Ustedes han demostrado que son a la negociación lo que Vox al feminismo", ha zanjado el portavoz de ERC.
