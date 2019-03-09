La exdirigente del PP Silvia Clemente será finalmente la candidata de Ciudadanos a la Presidencia del Gobierno de Castilla y León para las elecciones autonómicas del 26 de mayo tras imponerse por un estrecho margen de votos al diputado de Cs Francisco Igea, según datos oficiales del partido. La política recibió el 55% de los votos.
Clemente está inmersa en posibles casos de corrupción tras saberse que la empresa de su marido recibió subvenciones públicas cuando ella trabajaba como consejera de Agricultura. Garicano había apoyado a Igea en esta votación.
Ciudadanos ha finalizado este sábado las primarias para designar al candidato a presidir el Gobierno autonómico en medio de una gran polémica tras el fichaje de Clemente, que hasta hace unas semanas militaba en el PP y era la presidenta de las Cortes de Castilla y León.
Otros candidatos para las Autonómicas
Mientras los candidatos para las cabezas de listas han tenido unos comicios con una participación muy baja, las primarias para las Autonómicas sí han contado con una mayor importancia para los afiliados.
Carmen Picazo Perez ha sido elegida como candidata para las elecciones de Castilla-La Mancha con el 94% de los votos a favor. En la Región de Murcia, Isabel Franco será la líder naranja tras llevarse el 63% de los votos.
En las Islas Baleares, Marc Pérez-Ribas Guerrero será el candidato insular para Ciudadanos, tras llevarse el 49% de los votos del total sobre el resto de candidatos.
