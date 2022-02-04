Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿A quién votarías en las elecciones en Castilla y León del 13-F?

Elecciones Castilla y León Encuesta: ¿A quién votarías en las elecciones en Castilla y León del 13-F?

Candidatos en las Elecciones de Castilla y León del 13-F.
Candidatos en las Elecciones de Castilla y León del 13-F.

Madrid

El próximo domingo 13 de febrero se celebran las elecciones autonómicas de Castilla y León, en las que el actual presidente de la región, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco llega abocado a entenderse con la ultraderecha para gobernar, según las encuestas; mientras el CIS da opciones de gobierno al PSOE de Luis Tudanca, apoyado en las formaciones de izquierdas.

