madrid
La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha aprobado que las mesas electorales se puedan situar en los patios de los colegios, según recoge El Confidencial. El objetivo es permitir la posibilidad de colocar las urnas en espacios al aire libre para, además de garantizar el voto, preservar la seguridad sanitaria de los ciudadanos llamados a las urnas el próximo 14 de febrero en Catalunya.
Las mesas electorales, por lo tanto, podrán colocarse en estas zonas al aire libre; eso sí, siempre y cuando estén dentro del recinto escolar. El protocolo, no obstante, será rígido y riguroso. La Junta no permite situar las mesas fuera de los recintos en ningún caso, aunque sea al aire libre.
También ha establecido un protocolo de actuación para los miembros de las mesas que estén en un espacio exterior debido a las previsión de lluvias para el domingo. Los integrantes deberán encargarse de supervisar el desmontaje de las mesas con la finalidad de asegurar que no hay ningún tipo de de manipulación en las urnas durante el proceso. Las mesas podrán ser trasladadas a un espacio que esté cubierto por un techo exterior. En caso de que no hubiera un lugar para resguardarse de la lluvia, las mesas deberán ser situadas en una zona interior.
Asimismo, el tiempo que dure esta reorganizaicón se sumará al horario de la mesa. Por lo tanto, si el desmontaje y colocación de una mesa dura 15 minutos, no cerrará a las 20:00 horas, sino a las 20:15 horas.
