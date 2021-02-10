Estás leyendo: Los partidos independentistas se comprometen por escrito a no pactar un Govern con el PSC

Elecciones en Catalunya Los partidos independentistas se comprometen por escrito a no pactar un Govern con el PSC

El texto, difundido por Catalans per la Independència, está firmado por JxCat, ERC, la CUP, el PDeCAT y Primàries

La candidata a la presidencia de la Generalitat por JxCat, Laura Borràs, una de las firmantes del documento.
El candidato del PSC, Salvador Illa. EFE

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

Todos los partidos independentistas con representación parlamentaria -JxCat, ERC, la CUP y el PDeCAT- se han comprometido por escrito a no pactar el próximo Govern con el PSC, "sea cual sea la correlación de fuerzas".

La iniciativa ha surgido de un grupo llamado Catalans per la Independència, formado por exmiembros del secretariado nacional de la ANC, que ha pedido a las cuatro fuerzas independentistas en el Parlament -además de una formación extraparlamentaria, Primàries Catalunya- que firmen un compromiso explícito para dejar a los socialistas fuera de cualquier ecuación de pactos postelectorales.

"Las formaciones que firman este documento se comprometen a que, sea cual sea la correlación de fuerzas surgida de las urnas, en ningún caso se pactará la formación de gobierno con el PSC", dice el texto, firmado por JxCat, ERC, la CUP, el PDeCAT y Primàries y que Catalans per la Independència ha difundido a través de Twitter.

Han estampado su firma en el documento la candidata de JxCat a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Laura Borràs, la cabeza de lista de la CUP, Dolors Sabater, la número uno del PDeCAT en las elecciones del 14F, Àngels Chacón, así como el hasta ahora presidente del grupo parlamentario de ERC, Sergi Sabrià, el único de los firmantes que no se presenta como presidenciable en los comicios de este domingo.

