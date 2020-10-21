Estás leyendo: Iberdrola recupera como consejero al exministro Ángel Acebes

El exministro en el Gobierno de José María Aznar ocupa la vacante dejada en el órgano rector de Iberdrola por la dimisión como consejera de Georgina Yamilet Kessel. 

El exministro del Interior y expresidente de la Comisión de Auditoría Bankia , Ángel Acebes, a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional./EFE
El exministro del PP Ángel Acebes, que en 2019 dejó de ser consejero independiente de la eléctrica Iberdrola y que a finales de septiembre de 2020 fue absuelto tras ser juzgado por la salida a bolsa de Bankia, regresa al consejo de la eléctrica, en la que sustituirá a Georgina Yamilet Kessel.

Según ha informado este miércoles Iberdrola a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), en la reunión que celebró ayer el consejo de administración se tomó conocimiento de la dimisión de Georgina Yamilet Kessel con efectos desde el 20 de octubre y se decidió nombrar consejero independiente por cooptación a Ángel Acebes, además de miembro de la comisión ejecutiva delegada.

Además, el consejo de administración ha nombrado a Acebes vocal de la comisión de nombramientos en sustitución de Íñigo de Oriol Ibarra.

Asimismo, Iberdrola ha fijado el número de miembros de la comisión ejecutiva delegada en cinco y el de la comisión de Auditoría y Supervisión del Riesgo en tres.

En septiembre Iberdrola incorporó como consejeras independientes en los consejos de administración de las filiales de Iberdrola en Brasil y México a las exministras de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente, y de Empleo del PP Isabel García Tejerina y Fátima Báñez, respectivamente.

