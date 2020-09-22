Estás leyendo: Las exministras Tejerina y Báñez abren la puerta giratoria para fichar por Iberdrola

Puertas giratorias

Ambas fichan como consejeras independientes de dos filiales, una en Brasil y otra en México.

Íñigo Méndez Vigo, Fátima Báñez, e Isabel García Tejerina, en los escaños del banco azul, durante el debate de investidura en el Congreso. EFE/Chema Moya
Isabel García Tejerina y Fátima Báñez en los escaños del banco azul, cuando eran ministras. (Chema Moya | EFE)

madrid

Público

Iberdrola ha fichado a la exministra de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente, Isabel García Tejerina, y a la antigua titular de Empleo, Fátima Báñez, –ambas ejercieron sus cargos en el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy– como consejeras independientes de dos filiales

Tejerina ha sido nombrada consejera independiente por el consejo de administración de Neoenergia, la filial brasileña del grupo que preside Ignacio Sánchez Galán. Báñez ocupará un puesto similar en Iberdrola México.

Tejerina y Báñez son las dos últimas ministras de la era Rajoy en salir de la política. Bañez, impulsora de la reforma laboral, ya encontró acomodo el año pasado en el sector privado y prefirió fichar por la farmacéutica Rovi pese a las ofertas que le hizo Pablo Casado para seguir en el PP. Además, Bañez también trabaja para la CEOE

Tejerina también sale de la primera línea de la política para incorporarse a Iberdrola y acaba #de dejar el escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados tras expirar su periodo de incompatibilidades.




