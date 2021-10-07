Estás leyendo: El bono joven de alquiler no estará limitado por el precio del arrendamiento

El Gobierno ha rectificado después de que la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, anunciara por error que esta ayuda se aplicará a contratos de arrendamiento con un límite máximo de unos 600 euros.

El bono joven de alquiler, consignado con más de 200 euros en el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022 que ha aprobado el Consejo de Ministros no estará limitado por el precio del contrato de arrendamiento.

Así lo han indicado el Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, y el de Hacienda, después de que la titular de este departamento, María Jesús Montero, anunciara por error que esta ayuda se aplicará a contratos de arrendamiento con un límite máximo de unos 600 euros.

El límite de 600 euros al que la ministra ha hecho referencia, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, es el de la ayuda al alquiler que contiene el Plan Estatal de la Vivienda 2022-2025, ampliable a 900 euros.

Por su parte, el bono está dotado con 250 euros mensuales y va dirigido a los jóvenes de entre 18 y 35 años con salarios inferiores a 23.725 euros, para facilitar su emancipación.

Dudas de cómo se solicita

Montero ha apuntado que, una vez que se desarrolle el reglamento "ya se verá cómo se solicita y cómo se coordina con las comunidades autónomas". 

En alusión a las críticas que ha recibido esta ayuda, entre otros, del PP, la ministra ha afirmado que "se nota que no recorren las calles, los pueblos y están fuera de la realidad".

En esa línea, ha recordado que hay jóvenes que con sus salarios precarios no pueden emanciparse en las grandes ciudades, "y en particular en entornos de zonas tensionadas".

Montero se ha congratulado de que el proyecto presupuestario "haya podido dar cobertura a una aspiración que tenía el Ministerio de Vivienda" y ha subrayado que hay "otras muchas medidas" dirigidas a promocionar el alquiler joven, entre ellas las deducciones fiscales para los arrendadores que suscriban contratos con jóvenes.

