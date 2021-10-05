Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia un bono para ayudar a los jóvenes a acceder a una vivienda

Sánchez anuncia un bono para ayudar a los jóvenes a acceder a una vivienda

Serán 250 euros para jóvenes entre 18 y 35 años con rentas de trabajo e ingresos inferiores a los 23.700 euros al año.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), conversa a la llegada al Palacio de Congreso con el presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moren (i), antes de la inauguración oficial del I Foro Urbano de España y el III Foro de Gobiernos Locales.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), conversa a la llegada al Palacio de Congreso con el presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moren (i), antes de la inauguración oficial del I Foro Urbano de España y el III Foro de Gobiernos Locales. María José López / Europa Press

sevilla

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este martes en Sevilla en un foro sobre urbanismo que los próximos Presupuestos Generales del Estado van a incluir un plan especial que ayude a la emancipación de los jóvenes. "Vamos a crear un bono joven de vivienda", dijo, de 250 euros para jóvenes entre 18 y 35 años con rentas de trabajo e ingresos inferiores a los 23.700 euros al año. El objetivo del Ejecutivo es "reducir la edad de emancipación para que los jóvenes puedan acceder a una vivienda en alquiler con el apoyo de la Administración General del Estado".

También manifestó el presidente que habrá deducciones fiscales para rehabilitación de viviendas por valor de 450 millones y avales por importe de 1.100 millones para que las comunidades de propietarios con menos ingresos que necesiten acometer mejoras puedan hacerlo. En conjunto serán, según dijo, 6.800 millones de euros para programas de vivienda, regeneración urbana, viviendas social, entre otros.

Este desembolso se enmarca en el acuerdo cerrado entre PSOE y Podemos para aprobar una Ley Estatal de Vivienda. "Vamos a aprobar la primera Ley estatal de Vivienda de la democracia: va a ser un hito sin precedentes. La hemos hablado con la sociedad articulada, será una norma garantiste de derechos, transversal, porque cuando hablamos de urbanismo, hablamos de muchos sectores y de muchas perspectivas afectadas. El acceso a la vivienda urbana es un problema de primer orden, y es urgente acometerlo cuando vemos a nuestros jóvenes", afirmó Sánchez.

