madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este martes que un panel integral con cuatro marcadores será el que fijará la fase de desescalada en la que podrán estar cada provincia.
El primero de estos marcadores será la capacidad estratégica del sistema sanitario territorial, tanto en la vertiente de atención primaria, la atención hospitalaria y, especialmente, el número de camas UCI.
El segundo estará vinculado a la situación epidemiológica de la zona, tanto en nivel de contagios, como de transmisión del virus.
Sánchez explicó también que un tercer marcador estará vinculado a la implantación de medidas de protección colectivas en comercios, transportes y espacios públicos. Y, finalmente, se tendrán en cuenta los datos de movilidad y los datos socioeconómicos de cada territorio.
Los marcadores fijarán qué provincias pasan a la siguiente fase de desescalada o se mantienen
El presidente indicó que los datos de estos cuatro marcadores serán públicos y, en función de ellos, cada provincia irá avanzando en las fases previstas para la desescalada o, en el caso de que la situación empeore, podrán retroceder también en dichas fases.
Sánchez indicó que estos cuatro marcadores son los recomendados por los organismos internacionales y que serán en los que se basarán todas las decisiones. en cuanto a la fase de desescalada.
