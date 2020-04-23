madrid
El Gobierno finalmente permitirá que los niños de hasta 14 años salgan una vez al día de sus casas, entre las 9 de la mañana y las nueve de la noche, para caminar, correr y jugar durante una hora. Podrán desplazarse en un radio de un kilómetro con respecto a su hogar, y utilizar juguetes como pelotas o patinetes, pero no usar los parques y espacios comunes.
El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales, Pablo Iglesias, y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, han comparecido este jueves en rueda de prensa telemática para anunciar las condiciones en las que los menores de 14 años podrán ver suavizado el confinamiento a partir del 27 de abril, cuando entra en vigor la nueva prórroga del estado de alarma.
Público adelantó este miércoles que Sanidad, la Dirección General de Infancia, dependiente de la Vicepresidencia de Iglesias, y el comité de desescalada que preside la vicepresidenta cuarta, Teresa Ribera, ultimaban la redacción y el anuncio de este acuerdo, que hoy se ha visto plasmado en una orden ministerial.
El Ejecutivo permitirá que un adulto pueda acompañar hasta a tres niños con los que conviva, que podrán correr, saltar y hacer ejercicio, si bien tendrán que mantener las medidas de distanciamiento social. Esta decisión llega después del anuncio por parte de la ministra titular, María Jesús Montero, de que los más pequeños sólo podrían salir a acompañar a adultos en los desplazamientos ya permitidos en el marco de la aprobación del primer real decreto del estado de alarma, aprobado en Consejo de Ministros el 14 de marzo.
(Habrá ampliación)
