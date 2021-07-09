Estás leyendo: Sánchez recrimina a Ayuso la falta de consenso sobre Telemadrid

Encuentro entre Sánchez y Ayuso Sánchez recrimina a Ayuso la falta de consenso sobre Telemadrid

La ley que regulará la televisión pública madrileña salió adelanta únicamente con el apoyo del PP y la abstención de VOX.

Tras dos años de choques y enfrentamientos, Ayuso y Sánchez vuelven a reunirse.

El Presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez le ha reprochado a Isabel Díaz Ayuso, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, que la primera norma aprobada por la Asamblea regional surgida de las elecciones del 4 de mayo salga adelante sin consenso. Se trata de la reforma de la Ley que regulará Telemadrid y que acortaría los mandatos de los directores generales de seis a cuatro años no renovables. De esta forma, el mandato del actual presidente, José Pablo López, se daría por terminado.

Así se lo ha transmitido Sánchez a Ayuso durante la reunión que han mantenido en la Moncloa, en la que Ayuso ha dejado claro que no cambiaría su posicionamiento frente a la nueva regulación de Telemadrid. Una ley, que salió adelante el pasado jueves únicamente con el apoyo del PP y la abstención de Vox.

Durante la rueda de prensa posterior al encuentro, La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha confirmado que el presidente lamenta no haya un consenso más amplio en esta norma, pero que ha constatado que el Gobierno madrileño no cambiará de actitud.

La portavoz del Gobierno ha recordado que "la televisión pública representa un servicio público" y que, por lo tanto "debe ser plural y debe tener un tratamiento justo de las noticias". Por ese motivo, el Gobierno siempre insta a que en estas cuestiones haya acuerdo, para garantizar que la información que llega a los ciudadanos "no tiene sesgo".

Finalmente, la ley que regulará la televisión pública madrileña ha sido publicada  en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid este viernes, por lo que entrará en vigor este mismo sábado, a la espera del recurso de inconstitucionalidad que ha presentado Más Madrid.

