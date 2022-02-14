Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Cree que el Partido Popular pactará con Vox en Castilla y León?

Encuesta: ¿Cree que el Partido Popular pactará con Vox en Castilla y León?

Vota en nuestra encuesta de 'Público'.

Alfonso Fernández Mañueco en las elecciones de Castilla y León 2022
Candidatos en las Elecciones de Castilla y León del 13-F. Público

Este domingo se han celebrado las elecciones autonómicas de Castilla y León, en las que el Partido Popular ha sido el partido más votado, aunque necesitará los procuradores de la ultraderecha para formar gobierno.

Ahora que Ciudadanos se ha desplomado. ¿Crees que el PP pactará con Vox para mantenerse en el Gobierno? 

