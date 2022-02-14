Encuesta: ¿Cree que el Partido Popular pactará con Vox en Castilla y León?

Actualizado:
Este domingo se han celebrado las elecciones autonómicas de Castilla y León, en las que el Partido Popular ha sido el partido más votado, aunque necesitará los procuradores de la ultraderecha para formar gobierno.
Ahora que Ciudadanos se ha desplomado. ¿Crees que el PP pactará con Vox para mantenerse en el Gobierno?
