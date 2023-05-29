Newsletters

Encuesta | ¿Crees que Pedro Sánchez ha tomado una buena decisión adelantando las elecciones generales?

El presidente del Gobierno ha disuelto las Cortes y llamado a las urnas el próximo 23 de julio, casi seis meses antes de lo esperado. ¿Qué te parece esta decisión?

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el momento de anunciar las elecciones anticipadas en el Palacio de la Moncloa.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a la salida del colegio electoral en Madrid, a 28 de mayo de 2023. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido, tras conocer los resultados negativos del 28M, adelantar las elecciones generales al próximo 23 de julio.

De esta manera, Sánchez ha disuelto las Cortes y ha llamado a las urnas antes de lo previsto. ¿Qué te parece su decisión?

