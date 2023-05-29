Encuesta | ¿Crees que Pedro Sánchez ha tomado una buena decisión adelantando las elecciones generales?

Actualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido, tras conocer los resultados negativos del 28M, adelantar las elecciones generales al próximo 23 de julio.
De esta manera, Sánchez ha disuelto las Cortes y ha llamado a las urnas antes de lo previsto. ¿Qué te parece su decisión?
