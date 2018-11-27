El BOE ha publicado este lunes la resolución mediante la cual la Comisión Nacional del Mercados de Valores (CNMV) ha impuesto una multa de 30.000 euros al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Borrell por el uso de información privilegiada en la venta de acciones de Abengoa. Según el organismo regulador, Borrell incurrió en una "infracción muy grave" al vender 10.000 acciones de Abengoa por un importe de 9.030 euros, "disponiendo de información privilegiada sobre este emisor".
Tras conocer la noticia, el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias ha pedido a Borrell que dimita. "Este gobierno no se puede permitir un ministro sancionado por la CNMV por vender acciones con información privilegiada. Respeto a Borrell por su inteligencia y su altura política y creo que dimitirá sin necesidad de que se lo exijamos. Hoy tiene la oportunidad de dar ejemplo", ha escrito Iglesias en Twitter.
