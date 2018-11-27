La CNMV multa a Borrell con 30.000 euros por las acciones de Abengoa

La Comisión Nacional del Mercados de Valores (CNMV) ha impuesto una multa de 30.000 euros al ministro Josep Borrell por el uso de información privilegiada en la venta de acciones de Abengoa.
En una resolución publicada este martes en el BOE, el organismo supervisor multa a Borrell por "infracción muy grave" tras declarar firme en vía administrativa la resolución sancionatora contra el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores que aprobó el Consejo de la CNMV el pasado 27 de septiembre.
Según la comisión, Borrell vendió el 24 de noviembre de 2015, por cuenta de un tercero, 10.000 acciones de Abengoa por un importe de 9.030 euros, "disponiendo de información privilegiada sobre este emisor".
Se trata de una infracción "muy grave" que contraviene el artículo 282.6, en relación con el artículo 227.1.a) del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, por lo que le impone una multa de 30.000 euros.
El Gobierno sale en su defensa
El Ejecutivo ha salido en defensa de Borrell. En una respuesta a una pregunta parlamentaria del diputado del PDECat Jordi Xuclà, formulada antes de conocerse la sanción en firme, el Ejecutivo se muestra categórico: "El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación no ha actuado sobre la base de información privilegiada en ninguna de las operaciones que ha efectuado en la gestión de su cartera de valores, ni de aquellas cuya gestión le había sido encomendada".
