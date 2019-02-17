Público
Encuesta elecciones generales Solo el 35% de los votantes del PP respaldan a Casado en volver a la ley del aborto de 1985

Entre los españoles, solo encontraría apoyos en el 15% de la población, según un sondeo de GAD3 publicado por 'La Vanguardia'.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado. - EFE

Sólo el 35% de los votantes del Partido Popular respaldan la decisión de Pablo Casado de recuperar la ley del aborto de 1985 del PSOE de Felipe González. 

En el global de los españoles, solo un 16% se muestran contrarios a esta recesión en los derechos de la mujer, según una encuesta de GAD 3 para La Vanguardia. En Catalunya el dato crece hasta el 74%. 

En datos totales, solo apoyan la medida el 32% de los votantes del partido conservador. En el intento del Pablo Casado de no perder electorado tras el auge de Vox, puede que el centro derecha se acabe desligando de su organización en favor de Albert Rivera y Ciudadanos. 

De hecho, menos de un 16% de los españoles respaldan la idea de Casado, una tasa que cae al 11% entre los catalanes, según este sondo de GAD3.

Por franja de edad, entre la población de 18 y 29 años más del 80% se muestra contraria a la reforma que propone Casado. Aun así, entre los mayores de 65, solo el 19% respalda la involución de la ley. Entre los adultos de 45 y 65 años, el 71% está en contra, según esta encuesta de La Vanguardia.

