Encuesta: ¿Cómo valoras los indultos a los presos del 'procés'?

El presidente del Gobierno ha llevado a cabo un acercamiento con Catalunya en los últimos meses que se traducirá en los indultos a los presos del 'procés'.

El presidente del Gobierno ha llevado a cabo un acercamiento con Catalunya en los últimos meses que se traducirá en los indultos a los presos del 'procès'. / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este lunes que el Consejo de Ministros aprobará este martes los indultos a los nueve líderes independentistas del procés. Una medida que supone un "golpe a la democracia y a la Constitución" para PP, Vox y Ciudadanos y, sin embargo, se ve como "insuficiente" para el independentismo, que insiste en que la vía es una Ley de Amnistía.

Queremos saber tu opinión sobre este asunto. ¿Cómo valoras los indultos a los presos del procés?

