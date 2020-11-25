Estás leyendo: ERC confirma el 'sí' a los Presupuestos tras un acuerdo que añade la gestión del ingreso mínimo y los fondos europeos por parte de Catalunya

Presupuestos 2021 ERC confirma el 'sí' a los Presupuestos tras un acuerdo que añade la gestión del ingreso mínimo y los fondos europeos por parte de Catalunya

El grupo republicano pacta con el Gobierno un incremento de la inversiones en Catalunya superior a los 2.300 millones de euros, además de las medidas sobre el control financiero y el fin del 'dumping' fiscal de Madrid anunciadas este martes.

25/11/2020.- El portavoz de ERC Gabriel Rufián (i), y el portavoz de EH Bildu, Oskar Matute (d), hoy miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados, durante el minuto de silencio el día que se celebra en todo el mundo el "Día Internacional de la eliminación de
El portavoz de ERC Gabriel Rufián, y el portavoz de EH Bildu, Oskar Matute, este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados durante el minuto de silencio por el 25-N. Ballesteros / EFE

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat y coordinador nacional de ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha confirmado este miércoles el de su grupo a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), cuyo acuerdo añade que la gestión del Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV) y el reparto de los fondos europeos se haga por parte de la Generalitat.

Aragonès, junto al portavoz de la formación en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha anunciado la ratificación de la Ejecutiva de ERC a este acuerdo, que incluye otras medidas nuevas a las comunicadas este martes. En este sentido, al levantamiento del control financiero y el compromiso para poner fin al "paraíso fiscal de Madrid" se suma el incremento de las inversiones en Catalunya superior a los 2.300 millones de euros, esto es, las transferencias llegarán al 19,13% del total, "una cifra totalmente excepcional", ha remarcado Aragonès.

Asimismo, el vicepresidente de la Generalitat ha subrayado que el pacto con el Gobierno concede a Catalunya la capacidad para gestionar el Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV) y los fondos europeos para argumentar el apoyo de su formación, representada a través de 13 diputados en el Congreso, a los Presupuestos.

"Hola se culmina un cambio de paradigma en el que el Estado está obligado a entenderse con el republicanismo e independentismo de izquierdas catalán y el independentismo de izquierdas vasco", ha añadido el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso. 

Con este apoyo, que se suma a los acuerdos con PNV y Bildu, entre otros grupos, el Gobierno amarra una amplia mayoría para aprobar sus cuentas y poner fin a los Presupuestos de Cristóbal Montoro, aprobados en 2018, cuyas enmiendas parciales se debaten y votan en la Comisión presupuestaria a lo largo de estos días. 

