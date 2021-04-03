España prorroga los controles en la frontera interior terrestre con Portugal hasta el 17 de abril

España ha decidido prorrogar los controles en la frontera interior terrestre con Portugal hasta el próximo 17 de abril con las mismas limitaciones aplicadas hasta el momento debido a la situación epidemiológica en ambos países.
Así lo establece una orden publicada este sábado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) y que amplía los controles que finalizaban este 6 de abril, por lo que solo se podrá entrar y salir del territorio español por los pasos autorizados y durante los horarios que se establezcan.
De esta forma, solo podrán acceder a España los ciudadanos españoles y su cónyuge o pareja con la que mantengan una unión análoga a la conyugal inscrita en un registro público, así como aquellos ascendientes y descendientes que vivan a su cargo, siempre que viajen con o para reunirse con este.
También podrán cruzar la frontera los que residan en España, aunque será necesario que acrediten su residencia habitual, al igual que los estudiantes que cursen sus estudios en España, los residentes en otros países miembros de la Unión Europea (UE) o asociados a Schengen que se dirijan a su residencia habitual.
Asimismo, accederán a España quienes vayan a transitar o permanecer en el territorio por motivos exclusivamente laborales, una categoría en la que se incluyen los trabajadores transfroterizos, los sanitarios y los del transporte, en tanto que también están autorizados los que documenten causas de fuerza mayor, necesidad o motivos humanitarios.
El personal extranjero acreditado como miembro de las misiones diplomáticas oficinas consulares y organismos internacionales también podrán cruzar la frontera, siempre que se trate de desplazamientos vinculados al desempeño de sus funciones, al igual que los participantes en viajes de Estado y los miembros de Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad y Fuerzas Armadas.
