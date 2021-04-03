Diario Público
"Esto es insostenible ya": con la cuarta ola en ciernes, un vídeo de decenas de personas bailando en la playa de Barcelona desata la polémica

Cuando una cuarta ola de coronavirus amenaza a España, unas imágenes en la playa de la Barceloneta han sacudido las redes sociales.

En el vídeo que se ha hecho viral y que incluso ha dado el salto a las televisiones se puede ver cómo un nutrido grupo de personas está bailando en la playa, una reunión donde la distancia de seguridad y las mascarillas no parecen haber sido invitadas.

Las respuestas, en su mayoría con una carga crítica importante, han sido muy numerosas.
