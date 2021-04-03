"Esto es insostenible ya": con la cuarta ola en ciernes, un vídeo de decenas de personas bailando en la playa de Barcelona desata la polémica

Cuando una cuarta ola de coronavirus amenaza a España, unas imágenes en la playa de la Barceloneta han sacudido las redes sociales.
En el vídeo que se ha hecho viral y que incluso ha dado el salto a las televisiones se puede ver cómo un nutrido grupo de personas está bailando en la playa, una reunión donde la distancia de seguridad y las mascarillas no parecen haber sido invitadas.
Así está ahora mismo la playa de la #Barceloneta. ¿Quién dijo COVID? Imágenes de @A3Catalunya (Tania Latorre). Lo vemos en las noticias de las 9. pic.twitter.com/4vzPJraVU8
— Santiago Cid (@santicid) April 2, 2021
Las respuestas, en su mayoría con una carga crítica importante, han sido muy numerosas.
Paseando por la #Barceloneta me encuentro este panorama... ????????♂️
Los de esa fiesta tienen muy poca conciencia y parece que se han olvidado de la pandemia. No me gustaría ser alguno de sus abuelxs. pic.twitter.com/782sNW2wOE
— Fabrizio Dávila (@fabri_davila) April 2, 2021
Y así es como se extinguió la raza humana#COVID19 https://t.co/fmwLg8JFmA
— la pezera ???????????? (@lapezera_lb) April 2, 2021
Impresionante cómo se pasan en Madrid. https://t.co/Wi5wD39jdD
— Pedro Herrero (@aparachiqui) April 2, 2021
El ser humano es tremendamente 3stúpid0 https://t.co/1i0Y6l1EKD
— Desde ya (@ale_alerolu90) April 2, 2021
Merecemos extingirnos y punto. Esto es insostenible ya ???? https://t.co/0px6Lil3y0
— Leticia de la Torre ???? (@ofdetower) April 2, 2021
