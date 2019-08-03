Público
Público

ETA El Gobierno vasco pide acabar con "la ostentación" de los recibimientos a los presos de ETA

También acusa a Arnaldo Otegi de hacer demagogia con los homenajes a los etarras que salen de la cárcel. 

El preso de ETA Xabier Ugarte (c) a su llegada esta tarde a la localidad guipuzcoana de Oñate. Xabier Ugarte Villar ha salido este domingo de la cárcel de Topas (Salamanca) tras cumplir 22 años de condena por varios delitos, entre otros el secuestro del funcionario de prisiones José Antonio Ortega Lara, el más largo de la historia de la organización terrorista. EFE/GORKA ESTRADA.

El Gobierno vasco pidió este viernes que se acabe con "la ostentación pública" de los recibimientos a ex presos de ETA que son excarcelados "por respeto al dolor de las víctimas". Además, acusó al coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, de recurrir a "un ejercicio de demagogia de alta intensidad" al hablar del "derecho al abrazo" para justificar estos actos.

En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo vasco respondió, de esta forma, a las declaraciones realizadas el mismo viernes por Otegi sobre los ongi etorris a los reclusos de la banda que son excarcelados y, en concreto, se refirió a la interpretación que hace el líder de EH Bildu de las críticas a estos actos "como una prohibición del derecho al abrazo".

"Ni siquiera se trata del derecho a la libertad de expresión, ni de las capacidades o no legales coercitivas ni de quién es la competencia. No se trata de nada de eso cuando hay jurisprudencia contrastable. ¡Ahora resulta que hablamos del derecho al abrazo y la contraposición de sentimientos!", criticó la Lehendakaritza.

"Ostentación pública y política"

En este sentido, el Gobierno vasco apuntó que "el problema, por supuesto, no es a quién quiere abrazar cada cual". "El problema es la ostentación pública y política que se hace del recibimiento u homenaje a los expresos y, muy especialmente, su significación para una memoria crítica del pasado, del dolor provocado por el daño injusto causado, y para una pedagogía social de respeto a los derechos humanos como base para la convivencia en nuestra sociedad", ha advertido.

A juicio del Gobierno vasco, "si este argumento no es suficiente, debería serlo el daño que se provoca a las víctimas". "Por sensibilidad y respeto al dolor de las víctimas, debería dejarse de hacer ostentación pública y política de los recibimientos a los expresos", ha concluido.

