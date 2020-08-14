VITORIAActualizado:
El Gobierno vasco ha anunciado que el próximo lunes declarará la emergencia sanitaria en Euskadi. El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, asumirá "el mando único" y podrá adoptar medidas adicionales a las acordadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas.
El Ejecutivo ha explicado en un comunicado este viernes que está trabajando para publicar en el Boletín Oficial del País Vasco del próximo lunes la triple normativa que declarará la situación de emergencia sanitaria en el País Vasco.
Además se activará el Plan de Protección Civil de Euskadi (LABI), y el lehendakari, que está todavía en funciones hasta el 3 de septiembre, podrá adoptar medidas adicionales a las que se pondrán en marcha en toda España.
El Ejecutivo vasco ha anunciado que trabaja para aplicar "a la mayor brevedad posible" todas esas medidas acordadas este viernes en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, entre las que se incluye el cierre de discotecas y bares de copas en todo el territorio nacional, la limitación del horario de restaurantes y la prohibición de fumar en la calle cuando no se pueda respetar la distancia mínima de dos metros.
Pero explica que también contempla "otras complementarias ya estudiadas si así fuere necesario". Este sábado las consejeras vascas de Desarrollo Económico e Infraestructuras, Arantxa Tapia, y de Salud, Nekane Murga, darán todos los detalles de estas decisiones y analizarán la situación sanitaria de Euskadi, que vive un repunte de positivos, con 510 nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas, y de hospitalizados, con 38 más.
Al declarar la situación de emergencia sanitaria en Euskadi y activar el Plan de Protección Civil, el lehendakari puede adoptar medidas que supongan el confinamiento, restringir el acceso a determinadas zonas y limitar o condicionar "el uso de servicios públicos y privados o el consumo de bienes", según recoge el artículo 8 de la Ley Vasca de Gestión de Emergencias.
Todas las medidas que adopte "tendrán una vigencia limitada estrictamente al tiempo necesario para afrontar la emergencia", deberán ser "proporcionadas a la entidad del riesgo y no darán derecho a indemnización alguna", según dicha legislación.
