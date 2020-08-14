Los contagios siguen al alza en España, con 5479 nuevos casos

madridActualizado:
El coronavirus sigue al alza en España. El Ministerio de Sanidad ha sumado este viernes otros 5.479 nuevos casos de contagio, que sitúa la cifra de positivos en 342.813 personas desde el inicio de la pandemia de la covid-19.
Los nuevos casos ascienden a 2.987 contagios en las últimas 24 horas, según los datos publicado por el Ministerio de Sanidad este viernes. Se han registrado 12 muertes en el último día.
La Comunidad de Madrid continúa a la cabeza con 731 nuevos infectados, seguida de Aragón (481) y País Vasco (480).
Siguen a este ranking de nuevos infectados en 24 horas Andalucía (244), Catalunya (169), Comunitat Valenciana (167), Canarias (108), Navarra (108), Galicia (102), Castilla y León (93), Extremadura (66), Cantabria (61), La Rioja (51), Región de Murcia (49) Castilla-La Mancha (39), Asturias (22), Illes Balears (9), Melilla (5) y Ceuta (2).
En las últimas dos semanas 14.383 han iniciado síntomas, 4.576 en los pasados siete días.
En los últimos siete días han fallecido en España 62 personas, un dato ligeramente menor que el aportado ayer por Sanidad (70), con cuatro fallecimientos en Andalucía, doce en Aragón, dos en Canarias, uno en Cantabria, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, cuatro en Castilla y León, uno en Catalunya, tres en Comunitat Valenciana, uno en Extremadura, cuatro en Galicia, 23 en Madrid, uno en Murcia, tres en Navarra y uno en País Vasco.
Un total de 28.617 personas han muerto con prueba de la covid-19 positiva en el cómputo global de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales.
El informe de Sanidad de este viernes también recoge 1.015 ingresos hospitalarios en la última semana (129.247 desde que el inicio de la pandemia en España): 99 en Andalucía, 171 en Aragón, cuatro en Asturias, 31 en Baleares, 33 en Canarias, 22 en Cantabria, uno en Castilla-La Mancha, 65 en Castilla y León, 70 en Cataluña, dos en Ceuta, 96 en Comunitat Valenciana, 13 en Extremadura, 39 en Galicia, 279 en Madrid, uno en Melilla, 37 en Murcia, 35 en Navarra, 14 en País Vasco y tres en La Rioja.
Además, se han dado 46 altas en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para una cifra conjunta de 11.933: seis en Andalucía, tres en Aragón, dos en Baleares, tres en Canarias, tres en Cantabria, uno en Castilla-La Mancha, dos en Castilla y León, cuatro en Catalunya, cinco en Comunitat Valenciana, dos en Galicia, ocho en Madrid, dos en Murcia, cuatro en Navarra y uno en País Vasco.
