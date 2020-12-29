El ex 'número dos' de Interior pide las facturas del móvil de Fernández Díaz

La investigación sobre el presunto espionaje al extesorero del Partido Popular, Luis Bárcenas, se calienta. Según ha podido saber Público, el exsecretario de Estado de Seguridad, Francisco Martínez, ha presentado un escrito ante el juez García Castellón, que investiga la pieza 'Kitchen', para solicitarle que pida al Ministerio del Interior las facturas del teléfono que manejaba el exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz entre julio y octubre de 2013, con el objetivo de demostrar que sí le envió mensajes sobre el espionaje a Bárcenas, pagado con fondos reservados.

Martínez pide las facturas con todas las llamadas, mensajes SMS y consumo de datos en esas fechas para demostrar que realmente el exministro del Interior le mandó mensajes sobre la operación para espiar presuntamente a Luis Bárcenas por la contabilidad paralela del Partido Popular que conservaba el extesorero.

Tanto Jorge Fernández Díaz como Francisco Martínez están imputados en la pieza 'Kitchen', pero el primero niega en redondo cualquier implicación, incluso ha declarado en la Audiencia Nacional no haber oído hablar jamás de aquella presunta operación de espionaje. Sin embargo, el ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad acudió a dos notarios para levantar actas de una serie de SMS y mensajes de whatsapp que presuntamente le habría enviado su superior, Fernández Díaz, y que probarían que estaba al tanto de la operación policial. En uno de esos mensajes aparece el nombre de Sergio Ríos, el chófer de Bárcenas y confidente de la trama, a sueldo supuestamente del Ministerio del Interior.

Curiosamente, el teléfono donde Francisco habría recibido los mensajes no ha sido "vaciado" en su totalidad en la Audiencia Nacional. Y el del exministro del Interior aún no ha sido consignado en el juzgado. Fernández Díaz sostiene que no puede entregarlo porque ya no está en su poder y ha entregado el tuvo después. Su ex número dos alega que en caso de que el Ministerio del Interior no posea las facturas del número asignado al ministro en 2013, aclare cuál era la compañía telefónica y se le requieran esas facturas.

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo asumió la investigación, sin control judicial, sobre Bárcenas y su entorno, según consta en el sumario de la pieza 'Kitchen' , propuesta por el Ministerio del Interior, dirigido por Jorge Fernández Díaz entre 2012 y 2016. Y no se escatimaron medios: pusieron a trabajar en esta misión a funcionarios del Área Especial de Seguimientos, adscrita a la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO), dirigida entonces por Enrique García Castaño, investigado en la causa y persona de confianza de Villarejo y también del entonces director adjunto operativo (DAO) de la Policía, Eugenio Pino, investigado también en esta pieza por el espionaje a Bárcenas.