Un móvil puede llegar a ocultar muchos secretos. La Unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Policía ha desvelado uno que pone en evidencia al círculo más cercano al ex presidente Mariano Rajoy. Tal y como ha adelantado eldiario.es, los mensajes que se han encontrado en el teléfono del que fuera número dos de Interior, el diputado Francisco Martínez, evidencian que el ministro Jorge Fernández Díaz estaba al tanto en tiempo real de la operación de espionaje a Luis Bárcenas.

El objetivo de dicha investigación no era otro que tratar de recabar las pruebas que pudieran comprometer a miembros del Partido Popular en las causas abiertas por financiación irregular. Finalmente, Anticorrupción solicitaba este viernes al juez que cite como investigado al ministro de Interior, así como a la secretaria general del PP entre 2008 y 2018, María Dolores de Cospedal.



La investigación tenía por objetivo desvelar los detalles de la operación parapolicial que pretendía hacerse con los supuestos secretos del PP que Bárcenas decía disponer. Un operación que contemplaba acciones como el espionaje de su teléfono móvil, el seguimiento de su chófer, el allanamiento del taller de pintura de la esposa del ex tesorero e incluso la bizarra irrupción de un cura en el apartamento de los Bárcenas.

"Una llamada de Martínez era para echarse a temblar"

Tal y como detalló Público en diciembre 2018, Villarejo y el número dos de Fernández Díaz trataban personalmente operaciones ilegales. De hecho, entre la cúpula policial del ex ministro Jorge Fernández Díaz apodaron al ex secretario de Estado de Interior como Paco Bomba. "Recibir una llamada de Francisco Martínez era para echarse a temblar, porque con él se trataban directamente los temas más delicados", aseguraba el ex comisario principal de dicha cúpula.

La relación del policía encarcelado con el actual diputado del PP dejó su rastro en el sumario del caso del pequeño Nicolás, donde la Unidad de Asuntos Internos investigó el tráfico de llamadas durante dos meses de los miembros de una presunta "organización criminal" que existía dentro de la Policía.

