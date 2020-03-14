El juez Manuel García Castellón, que investiga un supuesto espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas en el caso Kitchen, se ha incautado de los mensajes entre el ex número dos de Interior del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, Francisco Martínez, y el exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz.

Según ha adelantado el diario El Mundo, el juez que lleva la pieza separada del caso Villarejo ha recibido una copia de los mensajes que el entonces secretario de Estado de Seguridad cruzó con el entonces ministro y con miembros de su equipo.

El pasado mes de enero, Martínez se acogió a su derecho a no declarar tras ser citado como investigado ante el juez. Entonces, según fuentes jurídicas, el exsecretario de Estado decidió no prestar declaración por estar la pieza bajo secreto y no conocer con detalle las acusaciones contra él.

A raíz de conocerse su imputación, Matrtínez pidió en un comunicado respeto a la presunción de inocencia y aseguró que siempre trabajó con "respeto a la ley".

Según otro de los investigados, el excomisario Enrique García Castaño, El Gordo, exjefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO) de la Policía Nacional, varios policías le ayudaron en la clonación de los móviles de Bárcenas, cuyo contenido se grabó en un "pendrive" que, según su versión, él mismo entregó a Francisco Martínez.

Al trascender esta declaración de García Castaño, Francisco Martínez ya negó haber entregado ese dispositivo y sostuvo que era falso lo declarado por el excomisario.