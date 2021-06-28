madridActualizado:
El exjefe de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) José Luis Olivera ha negado este lunes ante el juez que investiga la operación 'Kitchen' que el entonces ministro de Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, le llamara en plena reunión con el inspector principal de 'Gürtel', Manuel Morocho, para ejercer presión sobre este último ofreciéndole puestos de trabajo atractivos con el propósito de que dejara de investigar la trama de corrupción del PP.
Según ha podido saber Público de fuentes de la investigación, el comisario Olivera, que solo ha contestado a las preguntas de su abogado y del juez, ha intentado desprestigiar al inspector Morocho, aludiendo a unas supuestas dotes de superioridad del policía. Según el ex jefe de la UDEF, el inspector era una persona peculiar en el trato que nunca daba su brazo a torcer, y ha justificado las presuntas presiones relatadas por Morocho para que dejara la investigación de 'Gürtel' al "narcisimo" de Morocho.
Olivera ha desmentido la versión que Morocho ofreció en la Audiencia Nacional, hace dos semanas, referente a una reunión que mantuvieron ambos en 2013 donde el exjefe de la UDEF le habría ofrecido un puesto en Lisboa en una organización vinculada a la UE e incluso un cargo en la ONU, con tal de que dejase de investigar 'Gürtel'. Olivera ha reconocido que se reunió con Morocho por "curiosidad profesional" por saber cómo se estaba desarrollando la investigación de 'Gürtel'.
Olivera ha negado que le ofreciera puesto alguno a Morocho, esgrimiendo que ya no tenía autoridad para hacerlo, y que el ministro de Interior le llamara por teléfono para ver si esa maniobra había dado resultado. De acuerdo con Olivera, hubo una llamada pero no del ministro, sino de su propia esposa. Ha dicho que ni siquiera tenía el teléfono del ministro Fernández-Díaz. Pese a esto, Olivera ha reconocido cierta relación en el pasado con el extitular de Interior, dado que su padre fue guarda urbano en Barcelona y chófer del padre de Jorge Fernández Díaz.
El magistrado Manuel García-Castellón no descarta volver a llamar a declarar como investigado a Olivera, según ha precisado este lunes, ante las respuestas alejadas del trascurso de la investigación que ha ofrecido el comisario.
