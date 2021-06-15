Estás leyendo: El inspector del caso Gürtel relata al juez los intentos para apartarle del caso a través de ascensos

Operación Kitchen El inspector del caso Gürtel relata al juez los intentos para apartarle del caso a través de ascensos

El inspector de la Policía, Manuel Morocho, ha asegurado que en junio de 2013, en una reunión en una cafetería con el comisario José Luis Olivera,  éste le ofreció apartarse de la investigación de la 'caja B' del PP a cambio de altos cargos en la ONU o Lisboa.

El inspector jefe Manuel Morocho en el juicio de la caja B del PP
El inspector jefe Manuel Morocho en el juicio de la caja B del PP. PÚBLICO

El inspector principal de la Policía Nacional que investigó el 'caso 'Gürtel', Manuel Morocho, ha señalado al juez que instruye la 'Kitchen' que en junio de 2013 en una reunión en una cafetería con el comisario José Luis Olivera, éste le ofreció un puesto en Lisboa e incluso en la ONU porque mandos policiales querían apartarle de las pesquisas en las que se indagaba en la 'caja B' del PP.

Según fuentes jurídicas presentes en su declaración ante el juez Manuel García-Castellón, Morocho, que acudía por segunda vez como testigo de la 'Kitchen', ha resaltado además que esos mandos le impidieron incluir en el informe que presentó en 2013 la relación de las personas que eran receptoras de dinero de la Caja B, se refería al informe que como inspector de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) preparaba para el Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5.

La declaración de este martes del inspector, que se ha alargado por más de tres horas, continuará este viernes a partir de las 9.30 horas ya que en esta primera jornada sólo han podido interrogar el magistrado y los fiscales. En esta pieza separada número 7 del caso Tándem se investiga la operación parapolicial que se orquestó con el objetivo de sustraer al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas documentación sensible que podía comprometer a dirigentes 'populares' en la causa que se seguía en la Audiencia Nacional.

