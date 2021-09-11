Estás leyendo: Exteriores propone condecorar al presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, tras un año marcado por la violencia en el país

El Gobierno prevé concederle la Gran Cruz de la Orden de Isabel la Católica, una de las máximas condecoraciones que otorga el Estado español.

Fotografía de archivo del presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque. Reuters

El Ministerio de Exteriores propondrá en el próximo Consejo de Ministros que se condecore a Iván Duque, presidente de Colombia, según ha informado Infolibre. La intención es concederle la Gran Cruz de la Orden de Isabel la Católica, una de las máximas condecoraciones que otorga el Estado español.

Exteriores habría explicado a Infolibre que se limitan a "tramitar la concesión" y que es "una propuesta de Colombia". "Se ha hecho con los últimos presidentes colombianos", añaden. La condecoración se planteó ya en la reunión del pasado jueves de la Comisión de Secretarios de Estado y Subsecretarios, preparatoria del Consejo de Ministros.

La condecoración se aprobará la misma semana en la que Duque visita España. El presidente de Colombia será recibido por Felipe VI en la Zarzuela y por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en Moncloa. También participará el martes en la Feria del Libro de Madrid. Esta 80º edición de la capital ha comenzado con una polémica originada por la selección de autores que Colombia ha elaborado como país invitado, donde los críticos con el Gobierno no aparecen.

La propuesta se realiza en un año marcado por la violencia policial y militar en Colombia.


