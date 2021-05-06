FACUA rechaza el peaje que plantea el Gobierno para todas las carreteras estatales y regionales

Sevilla
La organización de consumidores Facua ha rechazado este jueves la propuesta del Gobierno de implantar un peaje en las carreteras estatales y regionales a partir de 2024.
En un comunicado, esta organización ha considerado que "el mantenimiento de las carreteras estatales debe financiarse a través de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado", no con un peaje que "supone un pago por igual a todos los usuarios, sin tener en cuenta criterios de renta o de capacidad económica".
Ha advertido de que "esta medida terminará afectando más a los usuarios que tienen menos poder adquisitivo, que sufrirán un perjuicio mayor para poder hacer uso de vías que son de titularidad pública".
La tasa significaría "un claro perjuicio para aquellos usuarios que no viven en grandes núcleos urbanos, que tienen que usar estas vías de forma habitual para sus desplazamientos a centros de trabajo, colegios u hospitales", ha enfatizado.
La organización de consumidores ha subrayado que si el impacto medioambiental es uno de los motivos para justificar el tributo como esgrimió el Ejecutivo en el texto que remitió a la Unión Europea, éste debe garantizar "un transporte público colectivo con infraestructuras suficientes y a un precio asequible como alternativa real al vehículo privado".
