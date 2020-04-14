Estás leyendo: FAES tilda de "sectario y demagogo" al Gobierno mientras pide situarse "por encima de insultos y descalificaciones"

El think thank presidido por José María Aznar solo apoya los Pactos de la Moncloa con la salida de Podemos del Gobierno

El presidente de la Fundación FAES y expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, durante su intervención en la entrega del VIII Premio FAES. EFE/JuanJo Martín
El presidente de la Fundación FAES y expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, durante su intervención en la entrega del VIII Premio FAES. EFE/JuanJo Martín

 madrid

marta monforte

La Fundación para el Análisis y los Estudios Sociales (FAES) presidida por José María Aznar ha publicado este martes un editorial en el que tilda al Gobierno de "demagogo", "populista", "dogmático", "sectario", al mismo tiempo que critica la tensión política y pide "situarse por encima de insultos y descalificaciones y solo contemplarlos con el desprecio que merecen".

"La izquierda que insulta desde el columnismo obsceno o desde la tribuna del Congreso a través de personajes de probada inanidad intelectual y logorrea demagógica pide ahora "desescalar" la tensión política", reza el comunicado. El think-thank conservador añade que la credibilidad del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "tendía vertiginosamente a cero" ya antes del coronavirus.

FAES señala que se trata de una izquierda dogmática y sectaria "mecida alternativamente por la demagogia populista, el negativismo sin provecho, el cupio dissolvi y la agitación activista" en un gobierno fallido, lo que les convierte en interlocutores "muy poco prometedores". No obstante, la organización tradicionalmente vinculada al Partido Popular, abre la puerta a que se reediten los Pactos de la Moncloa siempre y cuando Unidas Podemos se marche del Gobierno y no se pacte con las formaciones independentistas.

"Si Sánchez plantea los pactos como una forma de apuntalar su fórmula de gobierno con Podemos y los demás acompañantes, simplemente fracasará. Si el PSOE se abre a una cooperación leal, abandonando compañías desestabilizadoras del marco constitucional y con una hoja de ruta razonable y pactada para salir de la crisis que tenemos encima, la aritmética parlamentaria no debería ser su mayor preocupación", señala el comunicado.

FAES considera que no tiene sentido hablar de pactos si el Gobierno pretende adoptar medidas "estructurales y permanentes" como la renta mínima y advierte que sería "inadmisible" aprovechar la crisis para "abrir la Constitución, o para supuestos nuevos arreglos territoriales que estarían condicionados por las urgencias del PNV y por el secesionismo de los nacionalistas catalanes".

