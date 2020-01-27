Felipe González será el primer expresidente en cobrar dos millones de euros en sueldo vitalicio

MADRIDActualizado:
El expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González cobrará este 2020 alrededor de dos millones de euros por la paga vitalicia, un sueldo de por vida que estableció durante su mandato y que no necesita ser justificado. De este modo, González se convertirá en el primer expresidente en llegar a esa suma, según informa Maldita.es.
La paga vitalicia fue creada por Felipe González en 1992, a través del Real Decreto 405/1992, de 24 de abril. Antes de este decreto, los presidentes solo tenían derecho a recibir un sueldo durante cuatro años. La dotación se encuentra recogida como "gastos de oficina, atenciones de carácter social y, en su caso, alquileres de inmuebles" en la legislación.
Otros expresidentes que continúan cobrando el sueldo vitalicio son José María Aznar, que llegará al millón de euros, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y Mariano Rajoy. Desde la creación de esta paga, el Estado se ha gastado 6,7 millones de euros, según el diario.
Tras su gobierno, entre 1982 y 1996, Felipe Gonzalez ha ejercido como diputado socialista hasta el 2004. En los últimos meses ha protagonizado algunos desencuentros políticos con Zapatero o ha criticado el reparto de cargos en el nuevo Gobierno de coalición entre el PSOE y Podemos.
El expolítico ha ostentado otros puestos oficiales y ha formado parte de empresas privadas como Gas Natural-Fenosa, donde fue consejero hasta 2015. Tras su salida de la eléctrica, el expresidente volvió al consejo de una gran empresa con su incorporación a Boluda Towage, una división de remolcadores del naviero valenciano Vicente Boluda.
