La fortuna oculta de Juan Carlos I Felipe VI no descarta retirar el título de rey a su padre, que quiere volver "a toda costa"

Varios medios apuntan que el emérito está preparando su vuelta a casa, posibilidad que según otros el rey Felipe VI considera "prematura". Según RNE, la casa real y el Gobierno barajan opciones para minimizar el impacto de un hipotético regreso.

Juan Carlos I junto a su hijo, el rey Felipe VI, en una imagen de archivo.

La reciente regularización fiscal del rey Juan Carlos I por importe de 678.000 euros ha disparado las especulaciones sobre un posible regreso del emérito a España. Varios medios ya han apuntado que Juan Carlos I está preparando su vuelta a casa, posibilidad que según otros medios el rey Felipe VI considera "prematura". Pero Radio Nacional de España (RNE), citando fuentes del entorno de Juan Carlos I, asegura en una información publicada esta tarde que el rey emérito quiere regresar "a toda costa" a España.

En todas las tertulias se está hablando de la vuelta del emérito y de dónde se instalaría para vivir. Se ha hablado de la casa de su hermana, la Infanta Pilar, de la Zarzuela, de la casa de su hija Elena e incluso del palacio de El Pardo. Pase lo que pase, es evidente que el regreso del emérito causaría un gran impacto.

En ese sentido, la información de RNE añade la casa real y el Gobierno barajan opciones para minimizar el impacto de una hipotética vuelta del emérito, "entre ellas la retirada del título de rey, como forma de reducir la presión sobre el actual jefe del Estado y la institución de la Corona".

De acuerdo con esta información, el Gobierno podría modificar a petición de Zarzuela el real decreto de 2014 de junio de 2014 por el que se le concedía a Juan Carlos I el título honorífico de rey y el tratamiento de majestad. Todas estas opciones se estarían negociando con el propio rey emérito, "cuya intención y deseo es volver a España cuanto antes", sostiene RNE.

