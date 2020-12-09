madridActualizado:
El rey emérito Juan Carlos ha presentado ante la Agencia Tributaria una declaración sin requerimiento previo, de la que ha resultado una deuda, ya satisfecha, por importe de 678.393,72 euros incluyendo intereses y recargos, según un comunicado emitido por su abogado, Javier Sánchez Junco.
La presentación de esta declaración por Juan Carlos I para regularizar su situación fiscal, cuatro meses después de su salida de España, está relacionada con el el uso de tarjetas bancarias de las que se habrían beneficiado tanto el emérito como algunos de sus familiares, y usarían fondos opacos del empresario mexicano Allen Sanginés-Krause.
Tras pagar a Hacienda por las tarjetas opacas –las llamadas tarjetas black– el rey emérito afirma en el comunicado su ánimo de cooperar con la Fiscalía.
"En cualquier caso S.M. el Rey D. Juan Carlos, continúa, como siempre lo ha estado, a disposición del Ministerio Fiscal para cualquier trámite o actuación que considere oportuno", añade el breve comunicado.
Este asunto está siendo investigado por la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo en unas diligencias en las que también colabora el fiscal jefe Anticorrupción, Alejandro Luzón.
Esta línea de investigación sobre gastos realizados con efectivo y que no había sido declarado a Hacienda se une a las otras dos ya abiertas al rey emérito, la primera por posibles comisiones procedentes del AVE a la Meca y que previsiblemente será archivada por no encontrarse indicios que se puedan perseguir respecto del exjefe del Estado, que es aforado ante el Tribunal Supremo.
Las terceras diligencias abiertas respecto a Juan Carlos I, reveladas por la propia fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, partieron de una información procedente de "inteligencia financiera" --Servicio Ejecutivo de la Comisión de Prevención de Blanqueo de Capitales (Sepblac)--.
Se trataría de conductas realizadas en un espacio temporal aún por delimitar y que inicialmente podrían incardinarse en blanqueo de capitales de los que podrían derivarse delitos fiscales.
Según este aviso, Juan Carlos I tendría casi 10 millones de euros en una cuenta activa en la isla de Jersey que habría intentado mover recientemente. Se investiga por ello la existencia de un trust en el que figura Juan Carlos I como beneficiario y que se nutre de fondos de otro vehículo financiero similar en las Islas del Canal constituido en la década de los años 90.
