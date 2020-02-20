madrid
La recién nombrada fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, ha querido comenzar su intervención en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso recordándole al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) sus limitaciones respecto al nombramiento del máximo responsable de la Fiscalía General.
Siete jueces del órgano se posicionaron en contra de su nombramiento al entender que el hecho de que viniera directamente de ser ministra de Justicia podría poner en duda la imparcialidad de la Fiscalía en determinados asuntos de cierta relevancia política y mediática.
"El Estatuto del Ministerio Fiscal establece los requisitos y la forma en la que se debe producir el nombramiento. La designación se realiza entre juristas españoles de reconocido prestigio con más de 15 años de carrera, unos requisitos estrictamente objetivos. El órgano de gobierno de los jueces se limita a constatar si concurren o no estos requisitos", ha explicado Delgado
La designada fiscal general comparece la Comisión de Justicia de la Cámara como uno de los pasos necesarios antes de asumir su nuevo cargo. Antes de su comparecencia parlamentaria, la exministra ya superó un primer 'examen' en el seno del Poder Judicial. El Consejo General del Poder Judicial validó la idoneidad de la propuesta del nombramiento, no sin controversia.
De los jueces que componen el órgano, 12 se posicionaron a favor de que Delgado cumplía con todos los requisitos para convertirse en la máxima responsable de la Fiscalía General del Estado, mientras que siete votaron en contra.
Estas 'dudas' tienen su raíz, entre otras cosas, en que el de Delgado es el primer y único caso en el que la fiscal general del Estado viene directamente del Ministerio de Justicia. La exministra ocupó la cartera desde la puesta en marcha del Gobierno de Sánchez, tras la moción de censura.
Además, Delgado concurrió a las elecciones generales del 29 de abril y del 10 de noviembre de 2019 en las listas del PSOE, aunque no como militante del partido. Tras conocer que el Ejecutivo la proponía como fiscal general, renunció a su escaño en el Congreso.
((Habrá ampliación))
