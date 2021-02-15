La Fiscalía facilita al Congreso datos sobre el caso del espionaje a Bárcenas

MADRIDActualizado:
La Fiscalía General del Estado ha puesto a disposición del Congreso de los Diputados datos relativos al caso de la operación Kitchen, sobre un supuesto entramado parapolicial para sustraer documentos del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, reclamados por la comisión parlamentaria para investigar este asunto.
No obstante le ha comunicado a la Mesa de la citada comisión que de la documentación solicitada el fiscal solo dispone de copias para su propio uso sin que pueda asegurar que las mismas sean íntegras y completas "pues la custodia de las actuaciones judiciales corresponde a los tribunales y la fe de su autenticidad a los letrados de la Administración de justicia".
Por ello la Fiscalía General pone a disposición de la Cámara los datos que ha recabado sobre las causas existentes relacionadas con la investigación parlamentaria y los juzgados ante los que se tramitan "al objeto de llevar al máximo la colaboración con el Congreso, depositario de la soberanía nacional, y facilitar el trabajo de la comisión".
En un comunicado la Fiscalía informa de que ha respondido así a una comunicación formulada por la presidenta de la Mesa de la comisión de investigación, "en cumplimiento del deber de colaboración institucional".
Explica que se trata de una investigación parlamentaria sobre la supuesta "utilización ilegal de efectivos, medios y recursos del Ministerio del Interior con la finalidad de favorecer s intereses políticos del PP y de anular las pruebas inculpatorias para dicho partido en casos de corrupción durante los mandatos del Gobierno popular".
