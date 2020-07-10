Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía de Madrid abre diligencias a un fiscal del caso Tándem por presunta revelación de secretos de un chat de Podemos

Público
Público

Caso Tándem La Fiscalía de Madrid abre diligencias a un fiscal del caso Tándem por presunta revelación de secretos de un chat de Podemos 

Estas diligencias suponen la paralización de la investigación de carácter disciplinario que había iniciado la Inspección Fiscal tras conocerse el contenido del citado chat por informaciones periodísticas.

El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, durante su intervención en la toma de posesión de altos cargos del departamento que preside este miércoles en Madrid. EFE/J.J. Guillén
Pablo Iglesias en una imagen de archivo.

madrid

europa press

La Fiscalía Superior de Madrid ha incoado diligencias de investigación a uno de los fiscales del caso Tándem, Ignacio Stampa, en relación con un presunto delito de revelación de secretos relacionado con el contenido de un chat privado entre el equipo de abogados de Podemos.

La investigación se abrió el pasado miércoles a raíz de la denuncia presentada por Vox en la Fiscalía Anticorrupción contra el vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias; la que fuera su asesora Dina Bousselham, la abogada que en principio representó a ambos en una pieza del caso Villarejo (Tándem), Marta Flor, y el fiscal Stampa.

"Las diligencias de investigación incoadas, que no suponen tomar postura sobre la existencia del hecho delictivo, tienen por objeto la práctica de todo lo conducente a determinar, esclarecer y concretar los hechos denunciado", concreta la Fiscalía de Madrid en un comunicado remitido este viernes.

Estas diligencias suponen la paralización de la investigación de carácter disciplinario que había iniciado la Inspección Fiscal tras conocerse el contenido del citado chat por informaciones periodísticas.

Según la denuncia de Vox, los mensajes de este chat interno del servicio jurídico de Podemos muestran los contactos con los Fiscales anticorrupción que llevaban el procedimiento, que se encontraba entonces bajo secreto.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público