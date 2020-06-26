La Fiscalía General investigará al fiscal del caso 'Tándem' por su relación con una abogada de Podemos

madridActualizado:
La Fiscal General del Estado, Dolores Delgado, ha anunciado este viernes que la Inspección Fiscal abrirá actuaciones para comprobar determinadas informaciones publicadas en los medios de comunicación que apuntan a una posible relación personal existente entre el fiscal del caso 'Tándem' Ignacio Stampa y una de las abogadas que intervenían en esta causa como acusación popular por Podemos "a los efectos oportunos".
En una nota remitida por la Fiscalía se recuerda que el pasado 14 de febrero la inspección fiscal ya abrió un expediente como consecuencia del escrito presentado por una particular para determinar la imparcialidad de este fiscal a la vista de otras informaciones que también apuntaban a la relación personal entre el fiscal y la abogada, Marta Flor Núñez.
No obstante, el 9 de marzo de 2020, el jefe inspector archivó esta investigación "al no tenerse constancia de la existencia de vínculos causantes del deber de abstención del fiscal, cuya inobservancia pudiera ser constitutiva, en su caso, de una infracción disciplinaria".
Np Expte 14 Feb 26-6-20 by julia perez on Scribd
