La Fiscalía se opone a los indultos de los condenados del 'procés' 

MADRID
Los fiscales del Tribunal Supremo han informado este martes en contra de la concesión del indulto a los nueve políticos catalanes que se encuentran presos por delitos de sedición por su participación en el proceso independentista catalán, en 2017.
Los magistrados del Ministerio Público Consuelo Madrigal, Javier Zaragoza, Fidel Cadena y Jaime Moreno, argumentan que los condenados no han mostrado arrepentimiento, que las condenas son muy "importantes", y que no han cumplido ni la mitad de las condenas.
Los fiscales han remitido sus informes al Tribunal Supremo, que ahora deberá redactar su propio dictamen y enviarlo al Gobierno. El ejecutivo es quien tiene capacidad para otorgar la medida de gracia, siendo la postura del tribunal sentenciador y de la Fiscalía preceptiva pero no vinculante.
En el entorno del independentismo catatán había sido acogida con escepticismo la noticia sobre la tramitación de los indultos. Los partidos políticos y las entidades culturales, como Ómnium Cultural, subrayan que la solución pasa por la "amnistía" de los presos independentistas.
